Curtis Davies issues defiant social media message to Derby County fans following Stoke City win

Derby County defender Curtis Davies has taken to his personal Instagram account to issue a defiant message to supporters, insisting that the players will continue to do all they can on the field for the club.

The Rams endured a very difficult build up to their clash with Stoke City with the club confirming they are looking to enter into administration, meaning they are now set to be deducted 12 points.

The club also face the prospect of a further points deduction that could be as many as nine points.

Despite all of the off-the-field issues, Wayne Rooney’s side were able to produce an excellent battling performance against a Stoke side that had started the campaign in good form under Michael O’Neill.

Davies was instrumental for Derby with his performance. He showed real leadership in helping them handle the occasion on the field and ensure they gave supporters something to smile about.

It was fitting that Davies’ 34th minute header to put Derby 2-0 up proved to be the winning goal. It was a performance and result that means that Rooney’s side were able to show that they will still be competitive on the field irrespective of any points deductions.

Following the emotional win against Stoke, Davies took to his personal Instagram account to insist to Derby supporters that the squad of players will continue to give everything to the cause to bring back some pride for the fans.

The verdict

The rest of the campaign is going to be very tough for the Rams. Therefore this performance and result against Stoke was vitally important in showing how the squad of players are going to be able to handle things on the pitch.

Davies is a real leader in this Derby team. That showed with his performance against Stoke and you could tell that he was willing to do everything that he could to make sure the Rams took all three points.

The Rams have actually been coping well with all of the off-the-field issues surrounding the club so far this season. They have managed to pick up ten points on the pitch in their opening eight games. That leaves the club in 12th place before any points deduction.

Therefore Davies and the rest of the squad will be able to hold their heads up high, even when the Rams inevitably drop to the foot of the table after a points deduction is added to their points tally.

All that Derby’s playing staff can do is continue to give their all on the field and Davies showed that whatever happens in the coming days the Rams will be doing that.