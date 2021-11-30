Curtis Davies issues ‘cruel’ Twitter claim on Derby County after QPR defeat

Derby County centre-back Curtis Davies believes his side were unlucky not to get a point from last night’s clash against Queens Park Rangers, taking to Twitter after the game.

The Rams initially took the lead in the 10th minute when Graeme Shinnie’s wonderful through ball to Tom Lawrence allowed the Welshman to run through on goal and fire home expertly, setting the home side on course for another precious three points.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for Wayne Rooney’s men who conceded an equaliser just five minutes after the interval, with Chris Willock having the time and space to volley home from Charlie Austin’s cross.

And things went from bad to worse for the hosts in the 90th minute, with Andre Gray’s sensational turn and volley up there as a contender for the division’s goal of the season, consigning Derby to their eighth winless game in nine as they remain 19 points adrift of Championship safety.

Taking four points from a possible six against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham prior to this tie, they will be disappointed not to take at least a point from another promotion contender in Mark Warburton’s tie who have leapfrogged West Bromwich Albion into third with last night’s result.

Derby defender Davies believes there’s no time to dwell on this Monday night loss though despite believing they deserved something from the game – issuing another rallying cry ahead of what looks set to be a tough remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sending this message to fans on Twitter after the game, he posted: “Very frustrating and cruel end to the game from our perspective. I don’t think we were at our best but I think a point would have been fair.

“No time to cry about it! Roll on Bristol City!

“Fans brilliant as always! 20,000 with the weather and game on Sky.”

The Verdict:

Derby put in a brave performance and it was great to see them trying to get another win on the board, because those points could be vital at the end of the season if they pull off the miracle of staying afloat in the second tier.

Unfortunately, the Rams committed the cardinal sin of conceding an equaliser just after half-time, forcing them to come out and play and leaving gaps in what was a watertight defence earlier in the campaign.

Their approach has had to change with their further nine-point deduction earlier this month though, making it vital the likes of Lawrence, Ravel Morrison and Colin Kazim-Richards step up to the plate and score the goals needed to give the club a fighting chance of remaining in the division.

In fairness to QPR, they could and perhaps should have taken the lead much earlier in the second half, with Ilias Chair heading over from close range after making an intelligent run into the box.

Yesterday evening’s hosts would have learnt a number of lessons from their late setback against the R’s though, one positive they can take from the game if nothing else as they remain rock bottom of the table.