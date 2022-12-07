Curtis Davies identifies key area that Derby County need to work on as Burton clash looms

Derby County captain Curtis Davies has admitted that the club will need to work on their game management and believes that they have the quality in the squad to achieve this goal.

Lapses in concentration this season have resulted in the Rams conceding seven penalties in league fixtures.

Derby have also squandered leads on two occasions at this level during the current campaign as they suffered defeats to Plymouth Argyle and Port Vale at Pride Park after scoring first in both of these fixtures.

Currently seventh in the League One standings, the Rams will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in this division to seven games by picking up a positive result in their clash with Burton Albion on Saturday.

Having been named on the substitutes bench against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, Davies could potentially make his eighth appearance of the season at the Pirelli Stadium.

Ahead of this clash, Davies has revealed that he believes that game management is the key to success in the third-tier.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Official EFL Podcast, Davies said: “It’s just a difficult division.

“It’s like any EFL division I think, if you are not at your best you can be turned over by anyone.

“But sometimes, even if you are at your best, a team can be really dogged, really stubborn and beat you at a set-piece.

“So it is about managing your way through games, game management is big at this level.

“I think the quality and the experience we have in our squad, we can do that a lot better at Derby.

“But yeah, it’s just about trying to get a bit of steam going and get a bit of momentum.

“If you can go on runs in this division, then you can find yourselves up with the top two teams.”

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Derby County players?

1 of 25 Conor Hourihane? 4 7 10 13

The Verdict

Davies makes a valid point here as there is certainly room for improvement for Derby in terms of their game management.

Following a period on the sidelines due to a knee injury that he sustained against Ipswich Town, the defender will be determined to spearhead a push for a top-six finish in League One over the course of the coming months.

Blessed with a wealth of Football League experience, Davies will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Providing that he is brought into the club’s starting eleven by Paul Warne for their clash with Burton, the 37-year-old could retain a spot in the side for the foreseeable future if he produces an assured display in the heart of defence.