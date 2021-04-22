Curtis Davies identifies clear Birmingham City threat ahead of Derby County clash

Curtis Davies has urged Derby County to be wary of Lukas Jutkiewicz’s aerial threat as the Rams prepare to take on Birmingham City at Pride Park this weekend.

Derby will be desperate to pick up some points on Saturday as they look to ease their relegation worries, with Birmingham visiting the East Midlands.

The Rams have lost their last four games on the spin, but remain four points clear of the relegation zone despite Rotherham United’s two games in hand. The Millers lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

On Saturday, they take on a Birmingham City side who have lost only one of their first seven games under Lee Bowyer’s tutelage, and were left in dismay after being held to a late 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest last night.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Davies, who is currently out injured with an Achilles issue, urged his teammates to be wary of Lukas Jutkiewicz’s threat in the final third.

He said: “It’s going to be a big battle, especially with big Jutkiewicz up against our back four, so we need to be ready for that.”

Jutkiewicz has scored five goals for Blues this season in all competitions, including a brace in the 2-0 home win over Stoke earlier this month.

The Verdict

Davies is spot on.

Jutkiewicz is such an awkward player to play against, and no matter who you put on him, he always seems to win headers.

He often drops deep to help link up play that way, and it makes him such a nuisance to play against if you are an opposition defender. They need to stop crosses into him by any means possible.