Curtis Davies gives his verdict on the takeover situation at Derby County

Derby County have had a turbulent time of late and their future still remains up in the air.

Despite suffering relegation to League One, things were looking up for the Rams with Chris Kirchner set to takeover the club.

However, after failing to transfer the funds required to complete the deal, he ended up withdrawing his offer leaving Derby back at square one.

Following the collapse of the takeover, manager Wayne Rooney has now left the club, handing in his resignation of Friday.

Curtis Davies feels part of this decision comes down to Kirchner’s actions, as he told Integral Sports Management (via Derbyshire Live): “I think one of the most disappointments with the Kirchner one is the fact he was there in November and he originally put in a bid that was turned down.

“At that time the club probably though they could get better and that’s fine. Then it came back round to him and we through the fact that happened and managed to sort a deal, it would be straightforward.

“It was dragging and then we were getting told Bank Holidays were getting in the way of it and the longer it went on, it just didn’t seem right. He then confirmed he was pulling out. The biggest frustration from that is that it’s probably cost our manager going.

“It would have been a strong position for the gaffer to be in terms of the players he could get in and what he was being promised.

“Because Kirchner had taken the manager that far down the line, the fact is had fallen through, the manager was exhausted and just thought can I be bothered to start again with a new owner and new project?

“If Kirchner was potentially promising the world and a more reasonable chairman is saying we’ll have a go but we’ll cap it at this then it might have been a bit more difficult. I think that’s the biggest disappointment that the manger has had to walk away to protect his reputation as much as anything to be honest.”

Clowes Developments are now looking to be the ones set to takeover the club ahead of the new season and Davies has offered some advice if the deal goes through, as he said: “But it’s for us to move on. I say us but I am only contracted for another three days. The main thing is that with Kirchner and the disruption he has caused, we are still early enough now that if the takeover is sorted that we can still sign players. Sign players that are technically still Derby players and those who are targets.

“As soon as you get into July then it becomes more difficult because players want to be in football clubs before the season starts. But the fact we have got to the point now where this ownership group is going to come through, I think this club will be in a really strong position as a League One prospect.”

The Verdict:

You can’t blame the defender for feeling frustrated with Kirchner after the previous takeover deal failed to go through. Not only did it waste valuable time for the club but Rooney has now left Pride Park which will have a massive impact on the Rams.

It is a massive shame that Rooney left the club as he has been such a positive force at the club since being there. However, again, you can understand his reasons for leaving especially with the previous deal falling through.

That being said, the Rams may be in a good place now if they can get this takeover through and Davies is spot on in his advice of what the club need to get sorted first if a takeover goes through.

If all goes to plan, there’s no reason why the club can’t be fighting for promotion as planned next season.