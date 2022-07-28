Curtis Davies delivers verdict on major decision at Watford

It surprised many when Rob Edwards was named as the new Watford manager after just one season of management in the EFL.

However, the 39-year-old was so impressive in leading Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title in the 2021/22 campaign, some may have also expected him to make the step up to a Championship dugout.

The Hornets will be aiming to bounce straight back to the Premier League this term, and they do have some mouth-wateringly good players for the level, particularly in the attacking third, providing a solid base for Edwards to build from over the course of the season.

Curtis Davies explained why the move caught him by surprise when he guested on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “An intriguing one is Rob Edwards, I know Rob personally, he’s a good guy, it was odd the way it happened, it was difficult for Dale Vince.

“He did so well at Forest Green, the way it happened at Forest Green wasn’t the best way it could’ve been handled.

“But, to go to Watford, a club that’s just come down from the Premier League, I think he maybe saw it as an opportunity to fast-track himself to the Premier League, which having just had a season in League Two after being an England youth coach is unbelievable.

“So it’s a great opportunity for him, the worrying thing is Watford’s sack record.

“Last time they were in the Championship they had Vladimir Ivic, who got sacked when they were in fourth or fifth place.

“I thought it would more be the likes of QPR or Blackburn that was going to try and get Rob’s services.”

Burnley and Norwich City are also looking strong after being relegated from the Premier League, and it will be interesting to monitor the club’s patience in Edwards if they do not start quickly.

The Verdict

It is certainly a gamble, to task someone who has so little experience in senior professional management with winning promotion from the second tier, but the Hornets have been vocal about giving Edwards more time to settle into the role, than previous managers have seen.

The talent in the squad, with the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis still present, is clearly capable of competing for automatic promotion, but any decrease in motivation off the back of their 19th placed finish will be exposed by a relentless Championship field.

Edwards begins the new era at Vicarage Road in welcoming Sheffield United on Monday evening.