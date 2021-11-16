Curtis Davies delivers heartfelt message to Derby County fans as big club news emerges

Derby County have done well so far this year to battle against the odds and try and overcome both administration and their on-pitch troubles.

With the club initially docked 12 points, they were able to continue to perform solidly on a week-by-week basis to try and drag themselves out of the mire and they managed to get closer and closer to actually moving off the bottom of the Championship table.

However, with another nine points now taken off the Rams, it has left them on a negative points total again and means that it will be even more of a struggle for them to overcome.

The players at the club are certainly prepared for the fight, with Curtis Davies taking to his Twitter account to let supporters of the side know his opinion on the latest deduction and how he, and the rest of his teammates, want to ‘make them proud.’

Sometimes in football things are out of your control, and unfortunately the extra nine points we’ve been deducted makes our difficult situation even worse. Whilst professionally this is a huge blow for us as a team and a group of players,… — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) November 16, 2021

…the club is in a position where a prospective owner has a clear picture of what they will be purchasing and can plan their vision of for the club’s future accordingly. In the meantime we’ll continue to give all we have and do all we can to make you proud.#DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) November 16, 2021

The 36-year-old may be in the latter stages of his career but he remains an important player for Wayne Rooney and his Derby side, playing in 17 games so far this campaign.

He leads by example at the back and his experience and defensive solidity has been vital in getting the Rams enough points on the board so that they haven’t been a million miles away from actually clawing their way back into contention in the Championship.

This latest deduction will certainly be a blow but it won’t hinder the spirits of Davies and the rest of the side who will be just as determined now to pick up wins and not let the gap widen even more between them and safety.

The Verdict

Curtis Davies has been a key figure for Derby so far this year and this is another example of him leading by example during what are some pretty torrid times for Rams’ fans. The club are in a bad situation and they’ll be desperate to sort out new owners soon.

It is a shame, especially considering the way they have been playing so far this season. Without the deduction, they would be a lot higher up the table and it shows just how well they’ve all been playing despite the circumstances – and they’ll all want to keep that up after this latest penalty.