Curtis Davies delivers Bolton Wanderers prediction as Ian Evatt’s side gear up for huge promotion clash

Curtis Davies has backed Bolton Wanderers to emerge victorious ahead of their promotion head-to-head with Morecambe this weekend.

Bolton travel to the Mazuma Stadium this weekend hoping to record arguably their biggest win of the season so far.

Bolton have won 14 of their last 19 games in League Two, losing only two of those, which has seen Ian Evatt’s side climb to third in the league table.

On Saturday, they travel to Lancashire to face a Morecambe side who sit one place and one point below the Trotters in fourth.

You can call yourself a true Bolton Wanderers fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Trotters quiz

1 of 20 1. True or False, the club played at Burnden Park for more than 100 years True False

A win for the Trotters would see them move four points clear of the Shrimps with two games left to play, however a defeat could see them throw away their automatic promotion chances.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Derby County defender Curtis Davies gave his thoughts on the upcoming clash, saying: “Bolton win that game and they secure their promotion.

“It’s gonna be difficult but they’ve only lost two of their last nineteen, so no matter what Morecambe have done recently, I’m sure Bolton will back themselves to win.”

The Verdict

This is a massive game for Bolton and it will be a massive test of their character.

They have won so many games in 2021 and have been an excellent run, and Evatt will be urging them to be relentless and keep up that form.

Morecambe will go into this one with nothing to fear. They have exceeded expectations this season under Derek Adams, and coming up against a club the size of Bolton will mean that they are underdogs.

The pressure is Bolton, but this is something Evatt thrives under and I can see them picking up all three points this weekend. Their attacking quality could be the difference.