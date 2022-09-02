Curtis Davies and James Chester updates emerge ahead of Derby County’s clash with Plymouth

Derby County interim manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that whilst James Chester is making progress in his road to recovery, he will not be available for Saturday’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Chester has yet to make his competitive debut for the Rams after securing a move to Pride Park earlier this year.

Curtis Davies meanwhile is also getting closer to a return to action.

Davies has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after suffering a thigh injury.

In the absence of Chester and Davies, Rosenior has opted to turn to Richard Stearman and Eiran Cashin for inspiration in the heart of defence.

This particular duo have formed a good partnership as Derby have kept two clean-sheets in their last three league games.

Having secured a 2-1 victory over Peterborough United last weekend, the Rams ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with Plymouth tomorrow.

Currently sixth in League One, Derby will move above Argyle in the standings if they seal all three points in front of their own supporters.

Ahead of this fixture, Rosenior has shared an update on Chester and Davies.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Derby’s official Twitter account), Rosenior said: “James Chester is getting closer but won’t be involved this weekend.

“Curtis Davies has accelerated his progress as well, so I’ll have more selection headaches to come!”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Derby as Davies and Chester both possess a wealth of experience which will prove to be useful this season.

Davies has made 153 appearances in all competitions for the Rams since joining the club in 2017.

Chester meanwhile has played 420 games at club level during his career and will be determined to make a positive impact for the Rams.

When both of these aforementioned players are fit enough to feature, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to start at centre-back.

Cashin and Stearman could bolster their chances of maintaining a spot in the club’s side for the foreseeable future by delivering the goods in Derby’s upcoming fixtures.