Derby County defender addresses his immediate future at Pride Park

Curtis Davies has revealed his desire to sign on for a further year at Derby County, in conversation with Derbyshire Live at the club’s End of Season Awards dinner.

Playing every single minute of the club’s Championship campaign thus far, the 37-year-old also revealed that next season will be his last playing year.

Still waiting to confirm his additional year’s stay after Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club is completed, Davies looks set to embark on his first season back in the third-tier since he helped his Luton Town side to promotion during the 2004/05 campaign.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about his intentions regarding his immediate future, the veteran defender said: “It would. I want to be here, I want to stay here. As the manager said there are some things with the players that need to be sorted out, of course, but it is poetic that my first season as a pro was winning League One with Luton Town. It is going to be my last season as a pro, why not win the League?”

The verdict

Once again, Davies has been an integral member of the squad, with his experience, leadership and ability all contributing to Derby having some joy in the division.

Placed in a difficult situation from the onset, Davies has managed to help form a real sense of togetherness and resilience within what is a youthful squad at Pride Park.

Despite eventually suffering relegation, Derby have impressed most with their exciting brand of football and the fact they have taken the fight to the concluding stages of the season.

Kirchner is edging closer to his takeover of the club, and whilst that will not just eliminate all problems, that will be a massive step in the right direction.