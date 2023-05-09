Derby County captain Curtis Davies has revealed that "no formal decision has been made" about his Pride Park future in an emotional message he's penned to supporters after the Rams' final-day heartbreak.

The 38-year-old conceded a penalty and was shown a controversial red card in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday - a result that meant they missed out on a play-off place.

Davies was sent off for tugging back Marvin Johnson late in the first half at Hillsborough and Michael Smith converted the subsequent spot-kick.

Curtis Davies' message to Derby County supporters

Taking to Twitter after the game, the experienced centre-back reflected on the Wednesday flashpoint and provided an update on his Rams future.

What is Curtis Davies contract situation at Derby County?

Davies signed a one-year contract extension with the Rams last summer, which means he is currently set to leave Pride Park as a free agent when the deal expires next month - as a number of the experienced players in Paul Warne's squad are.

The defender has been a useful option for Warne this season, featuring 22 times, and has shown that he can still contribute at League One level.

A recent report form The Sun has indicated that despite turning 38 recently, Davies wants to keep playing and is willing to leave Derby if the East Midlands club do not offer him an extension.

As his message suggests, that decision is yet to be made but he has been a fantastic servant for the Rams during a difficult period.