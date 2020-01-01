With Reading having now gone five Championship games unbeaten, it now seems that the Royals are finally finding their feet under the stewardship of Mark Bowen, with the Welshman having stepped into the role of manager back in October.

The Berkshire based club have seemingly recovered well from their dismal start to the campaign, with the likes of Ovie Ejaria and Lucas Joao having put in a solid run of performances in recent weeks for the Royals.

There was widespread dismay amongst the Madejski Stadium faithful when the appointment of Bowen was announced during the first half of the campaign, with many feeling the former sporting director played a key role in the sacking of former boss Jose Gomes.

It seems that the 56-year-old still remains to be an unpopular figure amongst factions of the club’s support, with many reacting negatively to the club’s official Twitter account posting a message in support of their manager.

Here, we take a look at the best reactions to the club’s post from Reading supporters via social media.

new admin needed @RFCSupport — E ding (@Edallthefood) December 31, 2019

Delete this or consequences pic.twitter.com/He0DvnB3Dp — Luke Rogers (@TheSaiint) December 31, 2019

NOOOOOOO DELETEEEEEEE — George (@_GeorgeRFC) December 31, 2019

DELETE — Matt 🙇🏻‍♂️ (@MattJH_2001) December 31, 2019

Oh no pls delete thanks — Bowen SZN💙⚪️ (@willsumner09) December 31, 2019

Cursed. — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 31, 2019

Jinxed it and now we lose every game from now — Josh T (@JRfc1871) December 31, 2019