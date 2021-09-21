Current state of contract talks between West Brom and Sam Johnstone clarified

Contract discussions between West Bromwich Albion and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone are still going on behind the scenes but things are very quiet at the moment, according to the Birmingham Mail’s Joseph Chapman.

It seemed likely that Johnstone would secure a move back to the Premier League after Albion’s relegation in the summer but it is understood the offers made for him were not satisfactory to the West Midlands club and he remains the Baggies number one.

Johnstone’s contract is set to expire next summer and there have been previous suggestions that he will agree a new deal but one that will allow him to leave should Valerien Ismael’s team fail to win promotion this term.

In a Q&A for the Birmingham Mail, Chapman provided an updated concerning the shot-stopper’s contract situation.

He said: “It’s very quiet. I do ask Val, about whether it’s made any movements yet, and the answer has always been that we’re very relaxed, that it’s going on in the background and that the talks are still there.

“No reason to be concerned at this moment, but it’s a situation that Albion shouldn’t have let themselves get into, that they’ve let him go into the final year of his contract.”

Additionally, Chapman indicated the 28-year-old was not expected to leave in January unless an offer came in that blew the club away but that it was hard to see him staying beyond the summer unless the Baggies are promoted.

Johnstone has made 138 appearances for Albion since joining from Manchester United in 2018 and was named the club’s Player of the Season in 2020/21.

The Verdict

The closer we move toward next summer without Johnstone signing a new deal, the more concerned that Albion fans will become.

Losing the 28-year-old for nothing at that point would be a double blow for the Baggies, who would not only be without arguably the best keeper in the Championship but have seen a key asset leave for nothing.

It seems that for the time being, Ismael and Albion remain calm about the situation and that talks are ongoing in the background – even if no significant progress has yet been made.

Entering January with Johnstone’s contract situation as it currently is will invite interest from bigger clubs looking to capitalise, so you’d imagine the West Midlands club will want to get a new deal agreed before that point to avoid that.

There’s no need to panic just yet but supporters will want to see some progress soon.