Ipswich Town extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to 10 games after coming from behind to draw with Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys went an early goal behind thanks to Jay Stansfield, and then the home side doubled their lead six minutes after halftime as Cameron Burgess put the ball into his own net.

Ipswich looked set to lose only their second league game of the season, but a 10-minute double from Marcuss Harness saved Ipswich and extended their unbeaten run.

It was a game that saw goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky keep his place in the starting XI once again, as he’s done all season despite regular number one Christian Walton returning from injury.

Walton came into the season injured, and it was expected that once he returned, he would regain his place, but that hasn’t happened, and his current situation could have an impact on the club’s potential plans.

What is Christian Walton’s current situation at Ipswich Town?

Walton joined Ipswich on a permanent deal last summer after impressing during his previous loan spell at the club.

The 27-year-old played every single minute in League One last season, as Ipswich sealed automatic promotion.

Walton kept 23 clean sheets, letting in just 35 goals in the entire league season. So, with the goalkeeper playing such a big role in Ipswich reaching the Championship, many would have expected him to be a main part of the team this season.

As mentioned, he came into the new season with an injury, and therefore, his start was pushed back, but since returning from injury, Walton hasn’t been able to replace Hladky.

Walton signed a two-year deal, with the club having the option to extend that by a year when he joined in 2022. So, that means he is coming to the end of his current contract, and his current situation may not help Ipswich when it comes to contract talks.

Christian Walton's stats per division (As it stands November 6th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals conceded Clean sheets Championship 83 112 23 League One 122 100 59 League Two 31 30 8 Premier League 2 28 41 8

Why could Christian Walton’s current situation impact Ipswich Town?

Ipswich are a side that has a very big and competitive squad. As seen throughout this season, Kieran McKenna has been able to make changes, and whoever the replacements are, they are able to perform at the same level.

The goalkeeping department doesn’t seem to be any different, as Hladky has proven that he is more than capable of being the club’s regular number one.

The Tractor Boys have made an excellent start to the season, and as the games tick by, Ipswich seem to be a serious promotion contender.

But with the club winning the majority of their games, McKenna is unlikely to make unnecessary changes, and that is what seems to have happened in goal.

The Ipswich boss seems confident with Hladky in goal, and even though Walton is available, Hladky remains McKenna’s first choice, and it is now up to Walton to win back his place.

Walton has been a top performer in recent seasons, with last season seeing him average 1.8 saves per game with 1.3 in the penalty area. He averaged 28.1 passes per game last season, with five accurate long balls and 14.3 accurate short balls, as per WhoScored.com.

So, Walton is a very good goalkeeper, and he will be disappointed that he hasn’t been able to get back into the starting XI. McKenna will be doing the right thing, as Hladky hasn’t done anything wrong in his eyes to be dropped, but it could hamper Ipswich’s chances of securing a new deal for Walton.

The club has a backup option with the option to extend his contract by 12 months, but at this stage, it is unlikely Walton is going to sign a long-term deal with the club, given his current situation. Unless Walton is given some assurances or his game time changes, a new contract seems a long way off from being agreed upon.