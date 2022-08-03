Current Preston North End stance outlined as West Brom and Callum Robinson saga continues

Preston North End haven’t “left the table” when it comes to a deal for Callum Robinson at West Brom.

Robinson is recovering from a minor injury according to West Brom boss, Steve Bruce, but is still of interest to Preston.

That’s according to Lancashire Live, who report that Preston haven’t “left the table” despite an extended saga.

West Brom are seemingly willing to sell Robinson, whilst Preston are in favour of a deal that suits them, meaning their interest is not dead at this moment in time.

Robinson is a fan favourite at Deepdale, having made 150 league appearances for the club between 2014 and 2019. During that time he struck 35 times in the Championship and League One, as well as registering 18 assists.

That form took him to Sheffield United and then onwards to West Brom, who he scored seven times for in 43 Championship appearances during 2021/22, matching that with a further nine assists despite the Baggies’ struggles in the second-tier.

West Brom began their Championship season with a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday, where their firepower was underlined even without Robinson in the squad as Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips, John Swift, Jed Wallace, Daryl Dike and Grady Diangana all played minutes.

Preston, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Wigan Athletic earlier in the day as Ryan Lowe’s side mustered up only two shots on target in 90 minutes.

The Verdict

When you look at both West Brom and Preston’s squads you can see why he’s surplus to requirements at one club and badly wanted at the other.

Preston could really do with someone of Robinson’s ilk between now and September and it’s well worth them staying in the hunt to sign the 27-year-old.

As the window drags on, West Brom might be more receptive to a loan deal in a bid to free up space within their own squad.

Thoughts? Let us know!