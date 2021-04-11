Current EFL manager on Preston North End radar as key summer decision looms

Preston North End are likely to have to wait until the end of the current campaign if they are to pursue a move for Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, according to The Sun on Sunday (11/04/2021, p67).

The Lilywhites are still searching for a long-term successor to Alex Neil. That delay had looked like a sensible move with caretaker boss Frankie McAvoy managing to collect four points from his first two games in charge against Norwich City and Swansea City. However, Preston were on the end of a battering by Brentford on Saturday losing 5-0 in a game that highlighted their problems.

The four points they picked up against Norwich and Swansea though does seem to have relieved any fears they could be dragged into a potential relegation scrap. That could give them the time to continue to assess their managerial options, with former Brentford manager Uwe Rosler another name that has recently been linked with the job alongside Ainsworth.

According to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday (11/04/2021, p67), Preston would have to wait until Wycombe’s fate is sealed in the Championship this term before they could make a successful move for Ainsworth. That is because they have a stronger chance of luring him to Deepdale once he knows where the Chairboys will be playing next term.

The verdict

Ainsworth does seem like a potentially good fit for the job at Deepdale and you would have to say that the job he has done with Wycombe, irrespective of if they are relegated this term, does warrant a chance to move to a bigger club. The 47-year-old has shown that he can maximise his resources and find a way of achieving success on the field despite working with a tight budget.

Those are qualities that would obviously make him well suited to the job at Deepdale, and the fact that he knows the club from his playing days is another major positive. He would likely be an appointment that the majority of fans could get behind and that would enable him some time to make changes to the squad.

It is understandable that Ainsworth is wanting to finish the campaign with Wycombe, with his players continuing to give their all on the field for him despite looking likely to be relegated. The back-to-back wins over the Easter period proved they are not ready to give up just yet, although their defeat against Luton Town has made it very difficult now.