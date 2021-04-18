Current EFL manager attracting admiring glances from Sheffield United

Michael Appleton is attracting admirers from the Sheffield United hierarchy, according to the Athletic.

United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed yesterday.

The Blades have yielded only 14 points from 32 Premier League fixtures this term, and they will now look to appoint a permanent successor to Chris Wilder now their relegation has been confirmed.

The Athletic claim that the United hierarchy are sounding out potential candidates, with Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton said to be attracting admiring glances.

Appleton has been in charge of Lincoln since September 2019, steering the Imps to 16th in the 2019/20 League One campaign before the season was curtailed.

This season, he has had the Imps fighting for promotion to the Championship, with his side sitting fourth in League One, 10 points off second with a game in hand.

Appleton signed a new four-year deal at the LNER Stadium in February and it would require a significant compensation fee to let him leave the club.

The Verdict

Appleton is a very, very good coach and he could be a superb appointment for the Blades.

But I honestly can’t see him leaving Lincoln, despite the size of Sheffield United.

He is building a long-term project at the LNER Stadium, and even if they do not go up this season, he will be looking to go one further next time.

United are a big club, though, and will have aspirations of going back up to the Premier League next season. It is an attractive job, you can’t argue with that.