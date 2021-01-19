Current EFL boss under consideration for Sheffield Wednesday job

Darren Moore has emerged as a contender for the vacant managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

The Owls remain on the lookout for a new manager having parted company with Tony Pulis last month, as they look to steer well away from the relegation zone.

According to the Daily Mail, Moore is a contender to replace the Welshman, having done a fantastic job in charge of Doncaster.

Moore has guided Doncaster up to fourth in League One this season, with Donny sitting six points off top spot with two games in hand.

The 46-year-old has won 31 out of 68 games in charge of Rovers, and previously had a stint in charge of West Bromwich Albion.

Moore was sacked by the Baggies back in March 2019, despite the club sitting firmly inside the Championship play-off places.

Moore has now come under consideration by Wednesday, it is claimed, as they look to appoint a new manager.

The Verdict

This would be a top appointment.

Moore has been a decent manager in the Championship before with West Brom, and he was very harshly sacked in my opinion.

He’s since done an excellent job at Doncaster. He steadied the ship last season, and has got them fighting for automatic promotion this season.

I’d be shocked if he left Doncaster, regardless of the size of Sheffield Wednesday.