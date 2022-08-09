“Curious one” – Watford fan pundit reacts as Hull City plot move for Hornets player

Watford have a squad well capable of playing at the top end of the Championship, with the Hornets now newly-relegated from the Premier League.

With the side still having players like Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis in their ranks for now, it means they have genuine top flight calibre players in their first-team. It makes them contenders for promotion and means there are plenty of players that are also down the pecking order at Vicarage Road too.

One such player is Jeremy Ngakia, who plays in the wing-back position for Watford. He signed from West Ham and featured regularly in the Championship last time the club were here but when they went up to the Premier League his starts went down.

With the Hornets giving Ngakia only nine starts in the top flight in the last campaign, he is no longer a first-choice or regular in the team. The club could now be ready to let him leave too to get more gametime, with Hull considering a bid according to Football Insider.

Ngakia has a solid rating amongst players in his position in the big five leagues though, ranking within the top three percent for interceptions and the top percentile for tackles. Now, with the player set for an exit, Watford’s Football League World fan pundit Justin Beattie says that the deal and the player is a ‘curious one’ and that he does like him but he deserves more gametime.

Speaking about the player then and a potential transfer, he said:”Jeremy Ngakia is a curious one. He’s never really been given a good go at playing for us.

“He comes in occasionally, he was kept out by Kiko [Femenia] last season and now that Gaspar is in, I can’t see him being first choice to play for us. I very much like him as a player but if he thinks he is going to get more gametime by going away to Hull, then I can see he probably would take that because he’s really not been given a chance at Watford.

“So yeah it would be quite interesting as we are quite thin in that right wing-back position, so getting rid of someone to another club and then we get an injury is risky but I think for him as a player he does need to move on somewhere else if he is going to get any gametime.”

The Verdict

Even though Ngakia played regularly in the Championship for Watford last time, it’s been two seasons since then and he’s fallen down the Hornets pecking order.

Other Watford players are now getting the gametime that he wants and if he isn’t going to get onto the field for the club, then a move to a club elsewhere could be the best move for the full-back. He’s capable of producing some good football in the second tier and with Hull wanting to try and push on, he could be a very good addition to their squad.

Even the Watford fan pundit Justin has admitted he likes Ngakia but that he just might not get games. Watford have other players that the club prefer to pick over the wing-back and it means that he won’t get football – so he might as well be a first-team regular elsewhere.

If Hull sign the player then, it sounds like they could be sealing a transfer deal for a decent player this window.