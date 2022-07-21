Cullen starts: The strongest Burnley XI Kompany can field as Huddersfield clash looms

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship following last season, there has been plenty of changes at the club in preparation for the new season ahead.

Most notably, Vincent Kompany has arrive at Turf Moor as the Clarets’ new manager as they attempt to conquer the second tier.

There have been plenty of additions so far and whilst we will no doubt see more arrivals before the season starts, the new boss will be hoping he creates a side that can work well together to push up the table next season.

Burnley will be keen to get off to good start at the end of this month to set the tone for their season ahead.

With that in mind, here we take a look at what could be Burnley’s strongest XI as it stands in their first game of the season against Huddersfield.

In goal we start with Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Following Wayne Hennessey’s recent departure to Nottingham Forest, this 25-year-old is the only remaining choice who’s been playing regular football having spent last season with Sheffield Wednesday.

We have a back four of Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke McNally and Connor Roberts. Both Taylor and Roberts provide the experience from fairly regular Premier League football that will no doubt come in handy. New recruits Harwood-Bellis and McNally go straight into the side and with both having impressed last season, they will be hoping to have a similar impact for the Clarets. Fellow newcomer CJ Egan-Riley misses out for the first game given Burnley are facing a good side that reached the play-off final last season and the 19-year-old lacks first team experience.

In the midfielder three we have Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen and Jack Cork. The experience of Browhill and Cork is again being used and the hope will be that they can support Cullen when settling in too. Cullen has played under Kompany before and possesses quality so the hope will be that he adapts to the Championship well.

Whether Dwight McNeil will still be at Turf Moor come the start of the season is starting to look unlikely but as it stands he is still their player and has plenty of quality to compete at this level. Going forward he is joined by new signing Scott Twine and Jay Rodriguez. Twine impressed massively with MK Dons last season and will be hoping he can adapt well to the step up whilst Rodriguez is someone with plenty of experience under his belt to help his club.