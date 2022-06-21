Cucho Hernandez shares heartfelt message with Watford supporters after sealing departure

Cucho Hernandez has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with Watford’s fans after sealing a permanent exit from the club.

As confirmed by Watford’s official website, Hernandez has joined American side Columbus Crew for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal which will see him remain with the Black & Gold until 2025.

The Crew will be able to call upon the services of Hernandez when the secondary Major League Soccer transfer window officially opens on July 7th.

The Black & Gold have revealed that they have broken their transfer record to complete a deal for the forward.

Hernandez was loaned out by Watford on three separate occasions before finally making his competitive debut for the club last year.

The Colombia international marked his first appearance for the Hornets by scoring against Aston Villa.

In the 28 games that he participated in during the previous campaign, Hernandez provided eight direct goal contributions.

After his departure was announced by Watford, Hernandez took to Instagram to share a message with the club’s supporters.

The forward posted: “These moments are never easy but it’s time to say goodbye.

“Every footballer dreams of playing in the Premier League and I have fulfilled that dream here.

“I will always remember my Watford debut – a perfect day when I was also able to score my first goal for the club.

“I’m very proud to have worn this shirt, please know that I gave everything every time I defended these colours.

“I want to thank each and every one of the people with whom I have shared this beautiful stage of my life, both professionally and personally.

“From my teammates, who helped me from the first day I arrived, to all the people who work for his great club.

“They have been my family during this time.

“I have been able to enjoy great moments together with you, every day I learnt something new and that helped me to mature.

“I would also like to thank all the fans who supported us until the last moment.

“We felt very close to you at every game.

“I wish you the very best and I sincerely hope you achieve all your goals.”

The Verdict

Watford only witnessed a glimpse of what Hernandez was capable of producing during the forward’s time at Vicarage Road as he spent the majority of his stint on loan in Spain.

With the Hornets set to make a return to the Championship next month, it is hardly a surprise that they have opted to sell Hernandez as new head coach Rob Edwards is aiming to completely overhaul his squad.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.51 in the Premier League last season, it will be interesting to see how the forward fares in the MLS.

The Crew will be hoping that Hernandez’s arrival will help to transform their fortunes as they are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.