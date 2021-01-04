CSKA Moscow monitoring EFL midfielder as they consider potential January transfer swoop

Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy is a target for CSKA Moscow during the January transfer window.

The Russian giants, who are currently second in the league as they try to win the title back from Zenit, are on the lookout for a defensive midfielder this month.

And, according to reports from Russia, Nagy is a player they are strongly considering after failing to agree a deal for Neta Lavi from Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Haifa.

They also add that Viktoria Plzen’s Lukas Kalvach is someone who is on their radar, so it’s by no means certain that they will go move for the Robins man.

Nagy has featured in 13 Championship games under Dean Holden this season, with the Hungarian international having been a regular in the past few months after a tough start.

If any deal does happen, it won’t be the first bit of transfer business that Bristol City have done with CSKA Moscow, as Hordur Magnusson left Ashton Gate for Russia back in the summer of 2018.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Bristol City’s academy?

1 of 22 Alfie Mawson Yes No

The verdict

Nagy hasn’t always convinced for Bristol City, but he has been in the team for the past few months now, so there’s no doubt that losing him in the window would be a blow.

You can imagine that the chance to move to Moscow, which will probably come with a pay rise as well, is going to appeal to the midfielder, so it could leave the Championship side in a difficult position if an offer is made.

Ultimately, Bristol City need to be ready for whatever happens, as Nagy will need to be replaced if an agreement is reached.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.