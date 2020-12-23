Crystal Palace’s stance on January move for EFL forward emerges

Crystal Palace will reportedly renew their interest in Watford forward Ismaila Sarr in January if the price is right.

The 22-year-old was the subject of significant attention from Premier League clubs in the summer after Watford were relegated to the Championship but the Hornets held onto Sarr and he has been an important player through the first few months of the season – scoring three times and adding five assists in his 16 Championship appearances.

Palace made a late push for Senegal international in the previous window, seeing a £25 million offer rejected on transfer deadline day, and it appears they could for him again next month.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, whether or not the Eagles renew their interest in Sarr in January will depend on the price.

The forward has become a key player for the Hornets as they push to bounce straight back up to the Premier League and with three and a half years still left on his deal at Carrow Road, you feel his current club are not going to want to let him go cheaply midway through the season.

Reports in the summer suggested that Watford’s asking price for Sarr was set at £40 million.

The Verdict

Under Vladimir Ivic, Watford struggled to get out of first gear offensively but Sarr has shown glimpses of why he was so in demand in the summer.

He would be a fantastic addition for Palace and potentially a long-term successor to Wilfried Zaha but you feel the Hornets are not going to want to let him leave unless a sizeable offer is made.

Nixon’s report that the Selhurst Park club’s interest will likely be price dependant indicates that this deal is unlikely to happen in January.

If he’s still available in the summer, however, you feel a move to Palace could materialise.