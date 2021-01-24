Crystal Palace’s stance on £50m-rated EFL player clarified as end of January window approaches

Watford’s £50 million-rated forward Ismaila Sarr remains at the top of Crystal Palace’s list of transfer targets as the end of the January window moves closer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old scored his fifth goal of the season to help the Hornets beat Stoke City on Friday evening, having also added five assists.

There was significant interest in Sarr in the summer following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League and there have been more links this month, with Palace and West Ham United thought to be among the sides keen.

In fact, Nixon has reported that the Senegal international remains top of the Eagles’ list of transfer targets.

With his deal at Vicarage Road running until the summer of 2024, it doesn’t seem as though it’ll be cheap for anyone to prize him away this month.

It is understood that the Hornets value Sarr at around £50 million and don’t want to sell him but you feel they’ll have to consider a significant offer if one does come in.

Palace are no strangers to bringing in attacking players from the Championship, with the summer arrival of Ebere Eze proving a success already.

16 questions about Roy Hodgson that Crystal Palace fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 1. Which current Premier League club did he for as a youth player? Leicester City West Ham Tottenaham Crystal Palace

The Verdict

Sarr has continued to show his qualities after making the step down to the Championship this season and it seems he remains top of Palace’s list of targets.

Whether that means they’ll make a move for him before the winter window closes remains to be seen, though it seems it would have to be a huge one to prize him away at this point.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz won’t want to lose the forward, who looks set to be a key player as they try to get back to the Premier League this term.