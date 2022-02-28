Crystal Palace’s Jack Butland opens up on Stoke exit and sends warning to his former club

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland has said leaving Stoke City to move to Selhurst Park helped him get back to his best and has sent a warning to his former side ahead of their FA Cup tie this week.

Palace host the Championship side in south London in the fifth round of the competition tomorrow evening – offering Butland a chance to face the club at which he’s spent the majority of his career.

The 28-year-old amassed 168 appearances in total across seven years with Stoke, which came to an end in 2020 when he left to join the Eagles.

Once a regular in England squads, Butland struggled for form during parts of his final seasons with the Potters but, speaking to London News Online, he opened up on his move away and revealed it had helped him get back to his best.

“The minute I came to Palace, it lifted a lot of stress,” explained Butland. “I did immediately feel at home because I knew a lot of players here – I knew the management and goalie coach.

“There were a lot of people I knew, so I settled in really quick and felt back to my best really quick.

“I do certainly feel I am back at my best, and now I am getting the chances to show people that.”

There would be no better way to prove that he’s back to his best than with a stellar performance against his former club and Butland has warned Stoke that Palace are eyeing a cup run.

He said: “I am looking forward to it – it will be great.

“It will be great to play against Stoke and see some ex-team-mates and staff members I spent a long time with.

“We are looking to go on a cup run and keep that going. I want us to win, but it will be good from a personal note to see some old faces.”

The Verdict

Tuesday night’s game looks set to offer Butland the perfect opportunity to prove to his former club and the fanbase that he is indeed back to his best.

He was once considered one of the country’s brightest keeping prospects but things didn’t end too well for him at Stoke and this is a chance for him to show that he’s put that behind him.

It will be a tough test for the Championship side because Patrick Vieira’s first season in charge at Selhurst Park has been really impressive and they have plenty of players that can cause the Potters issues.

Butland’s side will head into the game as favourites and he’ll be hoping to play his part in getting past Stoke into the sixth round.

