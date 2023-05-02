This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League side Crystal Palace are 'ready to launch a move' for Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom, it has been claimed.

Indeed, that is according to a recent report from TEAMtalk following the 27-year-old's fine Championship campaign.

In 37 league matches, Akpom has scored 28 goals and registered two assists, netting one further time in the FA Cup, too.

Interestingly, the report also claims that Akpom would relish the chance to move back to London, too, which makes a move potentially more likely.

With the above said, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed whether or not Middlesbrough have anything to worry about, and indeed whether they should consider cashing in on Akpom this summer.

James Reeves

Middlesbrough should be concerned about these latest rumours.

Palace have all but secured Premier League safety so will be an attractive proposition, while if the reports that Akpom is keen to return to London are true, a move to Selhurst Park could be tough for him to turn down.

However, if Boro were to be promoted, they would stand a much better chance of keeping hold of him as Palace would be a bit of a sideways career move in that case.

There are question marks about whether Akpom would be able to reproduce his form in the top flight, particularly considering it is the first time in his career he has been so prolific, so it is uncertain how Akpom would perform for either club next season.

Boro should do everything possible to retain Akpom, but should they receive a suitable offer, they could cash in which may allow them to sign Cameron Archer permanently or pursue other ambitious targets.

Ben Wignall

If the summer comes around and Akpom still hasn’t signed a new contract with Boro, then obviously Middlesbrough should be worried.

In the space of around nine months, Akpom has turned from a player who was destined for the exit at the Riverside Stadium to perhaps their most important player, and the club will no doubt be trying to tie him down to a long-term deal as soon as possible.

Should promotion not be achieved through the play-offs, however, then Boro should probably cash in as it’s doubtful he’ll sign a new contract.

Even with a year left on his deal, Akpom could command a fee of around £15 million or more and that would be good money for Middlesbrough, who would re-invest that most likely.

He would be a painful loss to Middlesbrough, but they would only have themselves to blame if they cannot get promoted this season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Given that I am predicting Palace to be the first of many Premier League sides showing an interest in Akpom this summer, Boro should definitely be concerned.

If they are not in the Premier League, given he has a year left on his contract, they simply have to cash in. However, if promoted, it complicates things.

His goals in the top flight could be precious if they go up, even if they did lose him for free in 2024.

I'd be inclined to suggest cashing in if no new deal is forthcoming, though, and putting the funds towards pursuing a permanent deal for Aston Villa's Cameron Archer.