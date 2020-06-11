‘Crystal Palace,’ ‘West Ham is the perfect step for him’ – The next step for QPR ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ebere Eze has undoubtedly been one of the EFL’s standout talents this season.

The QPR attacking midfielder has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Hoops, scoring 12 goals and recording eight assists for the R’s in the Championship thus far.

Naturally, Eze’s form has garnered interest from a plethora of top-flight clubs, with the summer transfer window approaching.

With this in mind, what club would prove to be the right next step for the 21-year-old?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…..

Jacob Potter

I think West Ham is the perfect step for him.

Eze has shown that he is a class apart in the QPR team, and I think he’s more than good enough to make the step up to the Premier League ahead of next year’s campaign.

West Ham could certainly benefit from having a player of his creative ability in their squad, and they would be able to offer him regular minutes.

David Moyes likes to start Sebastien Haller up-front, and I think the forward could benefit from having a player of Eze’s creative ability playing behind him next season.

With the likes of Michael Antonio and Jarrod Bowen also in their ranks, West Ham could have a frightening attack going forward in next year’s campaign.

It’s vital that Eze’s next move is the right one, as the wrong one could have a negative impact on his development in senior football.

I think West Ham is the ideal move for both parties involved.

George Harbey

It’s hard to say really.

He’s definitely suited for Premier League football and he is ready to make that climb, but there seems to be such a big gap in terms of quality between the top-six and the rest of the teams in the division.

I think joining a team like Newcastle and West Ham, who have struggled at the bottom end of the table in recent seasons, would hamper his progress and be quite a poor move for him to be honest.

On the other hand, if he went and joined a team like Spurs, would he play regularly ahead of the likes of Dele Alli and Lucas Moura? It’s doubtful.

I would like to see him join a team like Crystal Palace – their style of play would suit Eze to a tee and he’d be another creative, attacking, exciting player to add to their armoury.

George Dagless

I actually think stay with the Hoops for another year.

He could move to the Premier League next season but I just don’t know if he is going to play regularly for the sides he is getting linked with.

Yes, it’s always tempting to get a big move and the Hoops might actually need to cash in but, if there’s a chance that he can stay put, I think that should be the option to follow.

Mark Warburton is building a good side and with another summer window he could well see them become real promotion contenders – and that’s if they don’t go up next season.

Eze will get a Premier League chance at some point, but he needs another season and I think learning from Jarrod Bowen would be ideal. Stay a bit longer, really hone your craft, and then get your chance.