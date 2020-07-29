‘Crystal Palace’, ‘West Brom or Leeds’, ‘West Ham’ – Where next for Eberechi Eze? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers ace Eberechi Eze has a decision to make this summer, with a host of Premier League options on the table.

Reports from the Guardian have confirmed that West Brom, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham are all interested in a move for the 22-year-old.

Additionally, the Sun have reported that Championship winners Leeds United also see the 14-goal ace as a transfer option this summer ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Our writers discuss where they see Eze heading this summer…

George Harbey

I think he’ll go to Crystal Palace.

The London club could be on the lookout for a new creative midfielder this summer, with Wilfried Zaha’s future at Selhurst Park looking uncertain, and even though Eze plays down the middle, he would be a superb acquisition.

A move to Palace would be a great one for him, I feel. They play an attractive brand of football, their tempo suits his style, and he obviously wouldn’t have to relocate either.

I can’t see the likes of Leeds or West Brom splashing out £20m on one player this summer, because ultimately, Eze is untried in the Premier League, and the two sides need to recruit wisely if they want to cement their place in the top-flight.

Jacob Potter

I think a move to West Brom or Leeds will be the most tempting for him.

The Baggies have recently won promotion into the Premier League, and are going to need to add to their squad ahead of the new season.

Matheus Pereira has often been trusted to provide the creative spark in Slaven Bilic’s side, and it makes sense to target a player that can take the weight of expectation off of his shoulders.

West Ham are clearly long-term admirers of signing Eze, but I have my doubts as to whether they could offer him regular game time next season in the top-flight.

Leeds are another team that could tempt Eze to sign for them, as you would imagine they’ll be looking to sign a long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez in the near future.

It would be big shoes to fill for the young midfielder, but I think he’s more than capable of doing just that.

Ned Holmes

It’s absolutely no surprise that there are a host of Premier League clubs chasing Eze. He’s been one of the most exciting players in the Championship this year and is ready to prove himself in the top flight.

If reports are to be believed there are some attractive landing spots for the R’s playmaker but for me, I think he could end up at either West Ham or Palace.

The Hammers could use a creative spark such as Eze and with QPR interested in signing Hugill – they look well set to get a deal done.

That said, if Zaha leaves Palace this summer I could see the south London club launching a serious bid for Eze and bringing him to Selhurst Park.

Those two look the most likely for me.