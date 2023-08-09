Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in signing Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy, who is no longer the number one choice for the Saints.

Crystal Palace keen on bringing Alex McCarthy back to Selhurst Park

The 33-year-old had a year with the Eagles earlier in his career before joining the Saints, and he has gone on to make over 130 appearances for the south coast outfit over the past seven years.

However, he is no longer the number one, with Gavin Bazunu to be the main keeper under Russell Martin.

Therefore, the Championship side would surely be open to letting McCarthy move on, and it has been claimed by Sun journalist Alan Nixon that a deal with Palace could be on the cards.

With Vicente Guaita having told the Londoners that he wants to leave, it means Sam Johnstone would be the only senior stopper if the Spaniard departs, with Jack Butland having joined Rangers this summer after his contract expires.

So, Roy Hodgson is in the market for experienced competition for Johnstone, and McCarthy is seen as an option.

How much will Alex McCarthy cost?

You can’t imagine that Southampton are going to stand in the way of McCarthy, so there won’t be a big fee required to get this deal done.

The former Reading man signed a contract extension in 2021 that will keep him at the club for another two years, and it was stated at the time that he became one of the top earners at St. Mary’s Stadium as a result.

With that in mind, getting him off the wage bill would be seen as a big result for Southampton, who are looking to cut costs after relegation to the Championship.

From McCarthy’s perspective, he knows that he won’t be getting game time this season, so the chance to go to a Premier League club should certainly appeal.

The one-cap England international struggled as Southampton were knocked out of the League Cup against Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Will Southampton replace Alex McCarthy?

Even though Bazunu is the first-choice, McCarthy is the backup, so he would need to be replaced, although it appears Southampton have done that already.

That’s after the club announced the arrival of Joe Lumley in the week, with the former Middlesbrough keeper agreeing a one-year contract with Saints.

Whilst he hasn’t always convinced in the past, the 28-year-old has plenty of Championship experience, so he would be able to fit in if Bazunu wasn’t available for selection.

Southampton summer transfer plans

Relegation to the second tier meant the club were always going to cut costs, and it seems likely that some high-profile outgoings will happen in the coming weeks, with Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse expected to move on.

But, there are others that need to go as well, and, as outlined above, reducing the wage bill is going to be important. So, you can expect many more on the fringes to follow McCarthy out the door if this move happens, with these departures giving Martin more freedom to get new recruits in.

Southampton are back in action against Norwich City this weekend.