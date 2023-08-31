Highlights Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in Leeds United forward Luis Sinisterra, with a potential move before the transfer window closes.

Sinisterra returned to the first team squad and scored in a recent match against Ipswich Town, despite being left out of previous fixtures.

Leeds may be open to selling Sinisterra, but with limited time left in the window, it is more likely that he will remain at the club for this season.

Crystal Palace are weighing up a late move for Leeds United forward Luis Sinisterra.

According to Football Transfers, the London club are considering an approach for the winger before the window closes on Friday.

Everton are also interested in the 24-year-old, so there could yet be a final twist regarding the future of Sinisterra at Leeds this summer.

The Colombian has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the transfer window. He was left out of the first team squad for the fixtures with Birmingham City and West Brom, but he returned to action against Ipswich Town last weekend.

What is the latest situation surrounding Luis Sinisterra?

Crystal Palace are keen to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

The Eagles have identified Sinisterra as a possible target, having also held discussions with Everton regarding Demarai Gray.

Even with his return to the first team squad in the last week, the Whites are said to still open to a potential sale of the player this summer.

Sinisterra was on the scoresheet upon his return to Daniel Farke’s side, scoring in a 4-3 win over Ipswich.

Sinisterra only joined the Yorkshire club last summer, signing from Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The Eredivisie champions were linked with a move for their former player, but a deal has failed to materialise.

The forward contributed five goals from 19 appearances in the Premier League in his debut season for the club, but his performances were not enough to keep the team in the top flight.

Everton are also interested in Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Sean Dyche hoping to add another winger to his ranks before the window closes.

How has Leeds United’s start to the season been?

There have been plenty of off-field distractions at Leeds throughout the summer, with Sinisterra’s future being one of them.

The Colombian was left out of the squad twice in the belief that he had a relegation release clause that he was hoping would be triggered.

But when it turned out that the clause had expired, he made his return to Farke’s squad, alongside Wilfried Gnonto.

Sinisterra also featured in the team’s penalty shootout loss to Salford City midweek, which eliminated the club from this year’s edition of the EFL Cup.

Leeds have just five points from a possible 12 in the Championship so far.

Farke’s side return to action this weekend with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

Will Luis Sinisterra remain at Leeds United beyond 1st September?

Palace and Everton are both running out of time to complete a move for the Leeds winger.

There is just one day remaining in the window, and Leeds will want to extract the maximum value they can if the player does depart.

It seems more likely that Sinisterra will remain at Elland Road going into the rest of this season, but a late move is not impossible.

Leeds will want to find a replacement attacker for Sinisterra if he does depart, as he is a key part of Farke’s forward plans and could be crucial to the club’s promotion hopes.