Crystal Palace are interested in Norwich City’s Andrew Omobamidele if they have to sell Marc Guehi this summer.

Will Norwich sell Andrew Omobamidele?

The 20-year-old centre-back featured in 34 games for the Canaries, in what was a miserable campaign on the whole, as the side failed to sustain a push for a top six finish.

Another year outside the top-flight was always going to have financial implications for the Yellows, and it’s widely expected that they will have to sell players this summer in order to give David Wagner the funds he needs for a rebuild.

Outgoing sporting director Stuart Webber has already admitted there is a ‘big possibility’ that the Ireland international will leave this summer, although Norwich will be demanding a high price for the youngster. He also claimed that they had turned down a bid in excess of £20m for Omobamidele in January, so it would need at least that figure again to do business now.

But, it seems Palace could be a club to move for Omobamidele, as the Telegraph has revealed that he is on their radar as they plan for Guehi’s potential departure.

It’s by no means certain that the Londoners will sell the former Chelsea man this summer, but he is believed to be attracting attention from Tottenham, as well as other clubs.

Therefore, Omobamidele could be his replacement, and the update indicates, as mentioned, that a fee of around £20m will be enough to get a deal done.

Norwich City’s summer transfer plans

The reality is that Norwich are going to sell a few players this summer, and Omobamidele would bring in a significant sum if they can cash in for £20m, which seems a fair price in today’s market given his quality and potential. Of course, the player will also be keen on testing himself in the Premier League, so a move to Palace would appeal.

This deal isn’t straightforward though, as clearly Palace would need to wait until Guehi went, and that gives you an indication of the problems that clubs face in terms of planning ahead. It also shows that Norwich may have to bide their time in this window, which is far from ideal.

Either way, whether it’s Palace or elsewhere, it seems apparent that Omobamidele will be on the move, and you’d think it’s a move that suits all parties.