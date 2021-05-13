Crystal Palace, Watford and Brighton eye Yakou Meite: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

After another double-figure season in-front of goal, Reading attacker Yakou Meite is attracting transfer interest from the Premier League this summer.

The 25-year-old has blossomed into a goalscorer at the Madejski Stadium, whether that be on the wing or down the middle of the pitch, and other clubs are beginning to take notice, with Brighton, Crystal Palace and Watford all tracking the Ivory Coast international, according to The Telegraph.

Despite multiple injuries forcing him out of action this season, Meite has still managed to bag 12 goals in 25 Championship games, which is an impressive record and adds to the 25 league goals notched in the previous two campaigns.

Is Meite likely to move on from the Royals this summer though?

The Telegraph have said that he’s rated at £5 million – by who though is another question as Reading would surely be looking for more money for a player that has two years left on his deal and has scored 37 times in the last three seasons.

Of course the allure of Premier League football would be hard to turn down for Meite if the opportunity came about, but Reading don’t have to submit to player power and it’s all about if an offer comes in.

Looking at Meite’s strongest position, it looks to be on the right-hand side of a front three and you’d imagine unless Watford are planning to move Ismaila Sarr over to the left then he would merely be a rotational piece for the Hornets.

Crystal Palace meanwhile tend to play with a 4-4-2 and that wouldn’t really suit Meite out wide, but Roy Hodgson isn’t guaranteed to be at the club by next season and a new manager with a new system could come in.

Brighton might be the best fit for Meite – Graham Potter isn’t adverse to bringing in players from the Championship and making them better like Neal Maupay and Adam Webster and the Seagulls don’t exactly have the most depth in those areas so he’d get plenty of chances – whoever does try and sign him though better be ready to part with eight figures for his services.