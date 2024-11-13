Crystal Palace have had scouts in attendance for a number of Sunderland games this season to watch Chris Rigg, as they step up their interest in the talented Black Cats youngster.

Football Insider have reported that Palace are watching the 17-year-old with interest as they eye up a potential move, and it's reported that the side from Selhurst Park are confident that their track record of signing players from the Championship will help land his signature.

The side from South London certainly aren't alone in their interest in the Sunderland man, and it's been reported that a host of top clubs from both England and the continent are keen on signing him.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Brighton, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and even European giants such as Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the 17-year-old, so it's fair to say that Palace face competition, but the Eagles are prepared to rival these top sides for his signature.

Crystal Palace's interest in Chris Rigg

Palace have enjoyed success in recent seasons by signing promising players from the Championship, and the likes of Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have all made the switch from playing in the second tier to Selhurst Park, and Rigg is next on their list of targets.

However, it's reported that any deal for Rigg is unlikely to be completed in January, and will depend on whether Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats are currently sitting top of the Championship table after 15 games, and won't want to lose one of their key players halfway through the season.

It's reported that Palace feel that Rigg could be tempted to move to the club should Sunderland miss out on promotion to the Premier League, rather than making the immediate jump from the Championship to a top club where he may not be a regular in the starting XI.

Palace have shown they can be a good stepping-stone for players looking to join a top European club, as shown by Olise joining Bayern Munich in the summer after joining the club from Reading back in 2021.

Rigg is one of the hottest properties in English football at the moment, and Palace's scouts are watching him closely as they eye up for a potential move.

It's easy to see why so many clubs want to sign Chris Rigg

The 17-year-old is one of the first names on Regis Le Bris' Sunderland teamsheet, and he's one of the reasons why the Black Cats sit top of the Championship table.

For a 17-year-old to be starting and performing so well in the Championship is no mean feat, and he looks destined for the top-flight, whether that be with Sunderland or with another club.

He's scored three goals this season, including a Championship Goal of the Month effort against Middlesbrough back in September, and keeping him until the end of the season will be pivotal for Sunderland's promotion hopes.

Chris Rigg's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 14 Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots 19 Shots on target 7 Pass accuracy 80.7% Chances created 12 Dribble success 50.0% Duels won 43.7%

Reports that any deal for Rigg won't be completed in January will be a relief for Sunderland supporters, but unless they win promotion it could just be delaying the inevitable.

Palace are certainly keen to bring the youngster to Selhurst Park, and they'll hope that their track record of developing Championship players will convince the Hebburn-born midfielder to make the switch.