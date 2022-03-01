Crystal Palace v Stoke City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Premier League side Crystal Palace welcome Championship side Stoke City to Selhurst Park tonight for a fifth round FA Cup tie.

Crystal Palace are clear favourites going into this game as they sit 11th in the Premier League table whilst Stoke find themselves in a mid-table 15th in the league below.

However, Crystal Palace will need to be prepared to step up themselves as they had only one league victory in February which came against relegation side Watford. Furthermore, Patrick Viera’s side have only one of their last five matches at Selhurst Park.

Stoke had a mix of results during the last month picking up one win, two draws and two losses. However, there was not a single game they failed to score in meaning they will be eager to get themselves on the scoresheet tonight.

Crystal Palace came out victorious in the last two meetings between the clubs but the two sides have not faced each other since 2018 so it’s all to play for tonight as the sides aim to book a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Latest team news

Crystal Palace are expected to make some changes from the team that faced Burnley on Saturday but the team will not include youngster Nathan Ferguson who has a hamstring injury. We are also unlikely to see Joel Ward who played in their fourth round tie against Hartlepool United due to an injury too.

The Eagles do have options though with players such as Benteke and Edouard up front who will be hoping they can have a part to play in their side’s FA Cup run.

For the Potters, they remain without Harry Souttar who is out with an ACL injury and it’s unlikely we will see Mario Vrancic who was forced off with an injury at Huddersfield at the end of January.

Josh Maja will be available giving Michael O’Neil some attacking options which could be important for his side.

Is there a live stream?

The clash was not selected for live coverage but will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Red Button.

What time is kick-off?

The game at Selhurst Park takes place tonight with a kick-off time of 7:30pm.