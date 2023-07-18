Crystal Palace are unable to afford to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton at this stage, according to Alan Nixon (17/7; 3:36pm).

The Eagles have utilised the EFL market before to bring in the likes of Michael Olise, Malcolm Ebiowei and Luke Plange, with the former undeniably making the most impact at Selhurst Park so far.

Joining from Reading back in the summer of 2021, he was a real asset almost straight away in the English capital and has been linked with some big clubs after performing well for Roy Hodgson's side.

And because of the success they have had with Olise, it came as no surprise when they linked with Wharton, who has performed extremely well for Blackburn after making a full first-team breakthrough last season.

He has even stood out in some games for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, with his performance at Ewood Park against Burnley being a particular highlight for him.

What is the latest on Adam Wharton's future?

With Blackburn facing the need to cash in on players this summer, the Daily Mirror believes Wharton and Ash Phillips are two players who could be on their way out of the Lancashire club before the end of the summer window.

The club's owners Venky's are also having trouble transferring funds to the UK because of new government regulations in India - and that could make player sales even more important.

Everton and Newcastle United have both been linked with a move for Wharton recently - and the teenager is believed to be valued at around £15m.

Rovers may even be able to demand more depending on how many clubs come in with bids.

When does Adam Wharton's contract expire at Blackburn Rovers?

Signing a five-year deal last September, the 19-year-old still has four years remaining on his contract and with this in mind, Tomasson's side are in a strong position to demand a high amount for him.

Considering his lack of senior experience, there's a limit on how much Blackburn could demand for him if they did want to cash in on him, but his contract situation puts them in a reasonably strong position.

Should Crystal Palace sign Adam Wharton if they have the funds to do so?

Palace already have some decent midfield options at their disposal and the arrival of Jefferson Lerma has only helped to strengthen that department.

Some of these options are young, with Naouirou Ahamada only 21 at this stage and Cheick Doucoure not turning 24 until next year.

With this in mind, they don't need to sign Wharton urgently but he would be an excellent signing because he has a lot of promise and would probably be worth a lot more than £15m in the future.

And with Albert Sambi Lokonga, James McArthur and Luka Milivojevic leaving, there could be room for another addition in midfield and Wharton could help to fill that void.

If he isn't guaranteed much game time at Selhurst Park though, the latter may decide against making this potential move and you wouldn't blame him for doing so.

He needs to continue winning regular game time and he may be able to do that by remaining at his current club.