Crystal Palace transfer stance revealed on Watford star as Aston Villa reportedly attempt to revive deal

Crystal Palace are still keen on Watford winger Ismaila Sarr after his move to Aston Villa collapsed, according to this morning’s Twitter update from journalist Santi Aouna.

The 24-year-old previously looked as though he was set to head to Villa Park, with Steven Gerrard’s side launching a £25m offer that was accepted by officials at Vicarage Road.

This perhaps came as no surprise considering the Daily Mail reported that the Hornets were more open to selling the Senegal international than Joao Pedro, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times.

However, a change in heart from Gerrard and a failure to agree personal terms led to the breakdown of this deal, potentially providing the likes of the Eagles, Everton and Leeds United with a boost with the trio previously reported to have been interested in recruiting him.

And it has now been claimed by journalist Aouna that Patrick Vieira’s side are still keen on him ahead of a potential late-summer swoop, though it remains to be seen whether they will make a formal offer for him.

The same reporter believes Villa are still interested in getting a deal for Sarr over the line before the window ends, though The Telegraph’s John Percy believes it will be difficult to revive at this stage.

The Verdict:

This could be a very good addition for the Eagles who have already recruited some brilliant EFL talents in recent times including Michael Olise and Malcolm Ebiowei.

Sarr may be more of an established name and with that comes a higher price tag – but he already has a decent amount of top-tier experience under his belt and that can only help him to hit the ground running at Selhurst Park.

It may not be the best move for the player’s current side though – because Pedro has been heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent times and they would ideally want to retain at least one of the two.

After already cashing in on Emmanuel Dennis, they should have the financial power to retain both but as long as one remains, that should give them a decent enough chance of getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

For the player though, it could be a good switch with the 24-year-old probably not needing to relocate if this move does materialise. It remains to be seen how much they are willing to bid though.