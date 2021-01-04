Crystal Palace transfer claim could hand boost to Arsenal and Leeds United in pursuit

Crystal Palace are unlikely to want to sign Seny Dieng in this transfer window, in what could be a boost to Arsenal and Leeds United in the chase for the goalkeeper.

The printed Sunday Mirror (page 73, 03/01) reported over the weekend that the Premier League trio are interested in signing the in-form QPR stopper and that a January move could be on the cards for him.

However, according to the South London Press, a Palace move in the winter window is unlikely given they have Vicente Guaita and recently signed Jack Butland too.

That said, then, the path could be that little bit clearer for both Leeds and Arsenal, with them looking to sign Dieng to offer competition between the sticks to their respective current number 1s.

The Verdict

Dieng is a good goalkeeper and has shown his quality this season after making himself number 1 at QPR.

Indeed, you can see he has the quality to play in the Premier League in the near future and both Arsenal and Leeds may well be buoyed by the news that Palace are currently not planning on a January raid.

Of course, time will tell if he does move to either side in the window.