Leeds United will face competition from Crystal Palace for James McAtee as Oliver Glasner looks to strengthen his squad in the New Year.

The Eagles have endured a disappointing campaign so far, and they go into the weekend fixtures sitting in the relegation zone.

With injuries impacting the squad, and some summer signings not living up to expectations, it’s clear that they need to improve the group when the transfer window opens.

And, London News Online has revealed that Palace want to bring McAtee to Selhurst Park, with Man City said to be holding out for a fee in the region of £20m for the attacking midfielder.

James McAtee transfer latest

Despite City’s struggles recently, McAtee remains on the fringes under Pep Guardiola, which is understandable given the quality at his disposal.

The England U21 international has featured just once in the Premier League, which was from the bench in the last minute, and whilst he has had more game time in cup competitions, he is still way down the pecking order.

So, a move in January does seem like a real possibility, and the update states £20m could be required to do a deal.

As outlined above, Leeds have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, but he is also thought to be on the radar of Fulham and West Ham ahead of the January window, so McAtee is a player to monitor when the window opens.

Leeds United must do all they can to bring in James McAtee

The Premier League interest in McAtee means Leeds face an uphill battle to convince him to come to Elland Road, there’s no getting away from that.

This is a player who has the quality to play in the top-flight, and he appears to have several suitors willing to give him a chance.

So, Leeds’ best hope is that their long-term project proves to be attractive.

Daniel Farke will want a new number ten, and McAtee is the sort of player he could build the team around. Plus, after a frustrating few months on the bench at City, the attacker may want guaranteed minutes, which are certain to come at Elland Road.

Leeds are leading the Championship and looking good for promotion, which means that they will try to convince McAtee that he will be back in the Premier League in a matter of months.

Championship Table (as of 29/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 17 19 35 2 Sheffield United 17 15 35 3 Burnley 17 15 33 4 Sunderland 17 14 33 5 Watford 17 2 29 6 Middlesbrough 17 9 27 7 West Brom 17 7 27

Leeds United’s January transfer plans

Following on from that, it’s unlikely that Leeds will be in a desperate position going into January, as Farke’s squad looks well-stocked at the moment.

That’s a great position for the club to be in, although we know that things can change in the next month in terms of injuries and form, but right now the Whites won’t be panicking.

Therefore, it’s about quality over quantity for Leeds, and they will no doubt be looking for players who can make an impact at the highest level.

The immediate focus for Farke and the team will be on picking up three points, with Leeds back in action at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.