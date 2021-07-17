Crystal Palace to fend off Leeds United interest in race for EFL player

Crystal Palace are set to sign 16-year-old Peterborough United forward Adler Nascimento, according to the Daily Mail, fending off interest from fellow Premier League side Leeds United.

As per the Championship side’s owner Darragh MacAnthony, Nascimento’s parents and agent wanted a top-flight move for the teenager, who had been subject of previous strong interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

He also stated Peterborough had received bids from six different Premier League clubs, but Patrick Vieira’s side are thought to be the closest to capturing his signature with the second-tier outfit holding out for a £500,000 fee.

20 questions about some of Peterborough United’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 In what year were Peterborough first elected to the Football League? 1950 1960 1970 1980

Interested sides can bypass his former club and directly offer the striker a contract, although they are entitled to compensation after bringing Nascimento through their youth system.

The Portuguese teenager made his League One debut in the final game of last season, coming on as a substitute in Peterborough’s 4-1 victory against Doncaster Rovers after securing promotion to the Championship and perhaps foreshadowing an increased amount of game time in the first team next year.

However, Nascimento and the people around him are seemingly desperate for a move to the top flight. He could join Michael Olise as Palace’s second teenage signing from the Championship this summer.

The Verdict:

Who knows how much game time the 16-year-old would have got in the Championship after their promotion? If they had stayed down, you could almost guarantee he would have secured most first-team minutes under his belt after rising quickly through the club’s academy.

However, Jack Marriott came in at the start of this month to bolster their attack and provide Championship-quality competition to Jonson Clarke-Harris.

This may have left the promising forward out in the cold at London Road.

So whichever option he chooses, whether it’s to stay with his former side or move on to the Premier League, it will be a major gamble.

But he could potentially go out on loan to a lower-league club to further his development, depending on what Peterborough or his new club believe the next best step for his career is.