Crystal Palace tipped to choose experience amid links with Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper

Dean Windass has played down links suggesting that Steve Cooper will get the Crystal Palace job, claiming that the Premier League side are likely to name an experienced boss instead.

Reports have suggested that the Swansea City manager is in contention to replace Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park following his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

Cooper has attracted interest after two impressive campaigns in South Wales in which he has helped the club to a play-off finish in both campaign.

This term Swansea made it all the way to the play-off final against Brentford at Wembley but just fell short as they looked to tie up promotion back to the top flight, but despite doing well, Windass believes that Cooper’s inability to get the club over the line could prove costly in any hopes of securing the Palace job.

Asked if Steve Cooper could be a contender for the job, Windass told Football Fancast: “No, no. I think it’s too much, too big of an ask.

“He’s being mentioned all the time, Steve Cooper, he couldn’t get Swansea over the line, Brentford were the better team.

“You could reel off loads of managers that have been really successful in the Championship, but I feel like Palace will go with experience.”

Only true Swansea City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Swans striker quiz - Can you?

1 of 22 Swansea signed Wilfried Bony from Ajax - true or false? True False

The verdict

This will be music to the ears of Swansea City supporters.

While it’s always nice to see your manager linked with bigger jobs it’s clear that the Swans would want to keep hold of their boss.

Swansea are improving year on year and look firmly on track to have another crack at promotion next term – something that Steve Cooper will be an integral part of.

If he sticks around then it could be a real boost for their hopes, but if he moves on, it could mean that any momentum is lost.