Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation surrounding Birmingham City’s Jordan James, according to Talksport.

The Premier League side’s sporting director Dougie Freedman was in the crowd to scout the youngster last weekend.

Birmingham earned a 2-1 win over Sunderland, with James getting on the scoresheet to help secure an important three points for the Blues.

The 19-year-old equalised on the hour mark after Jack Clarke had put the visitors ahead in the first half, with Koji Miyoshi’s 80th minute strike sealing the win.

The playmaker has contributed seven goals from 30 appearances in the Championship so far this season.

Jordan James transfer interest

James was also the subject of intense January transfer speculation, with Italian side Atalanta making multiple bids to try and secure his signature.

However, Birmingham held firm and set a £10 million asking price that the Bergamo club were unable to match.

The youngster is the latest promising talent to come through the academy system of the Midlands outfit.

But Palace are now set to enter the race to sign the 19-year-old this summer, with the London club targeting yet another addition to their squad from the Championship.

The second tier has been a valuable resource to Palace in recent years, with the addition of Adam Wharton last month the latest in a string of signings from second tier teams.

Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are other examples of players that have come from the Championship to go on to be key figures in the Palace team.

Jordan James' importance to Birmingham City

Jordan James stats - per Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile Ranking (vs. midfielders) Passes Attempted 32.23 5 Pass Completion (%) 74.6 16 Progressive Passes 4.00 25 Progressive Carries 1.78 77 Successful Take-Ons 1.06 73 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.44 70 Progressive Passes Received 2.31 63

James has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for Birmingham this season, earning more league starts than in the previous two campaigns.

He’s started 16 times for the team, having previously made a total of 22 starts across the last two terms.

James’ tally of seven goals is only bettered by Jay Stansfield in the Birmingham squad this year, with the team looking to avoid relegation to League One.

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are currently 15th in the Championship table, six points clear of 22nd place QPR.

Victories in back-to-back fixtures has given the Blues some breathing room in the relegation battle, with 14 games remaining.

James has been one of the standout figures for the team this year, which has experienced a lot of ups and downs both on and off the field.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Portman Road to take on third place Ipswich Town on 24 February.

Palace’s transfer strategy strikes again

Palace have made it quite clear in recent years that they see the Championship as a hotbed of exciting, young talent that they can poach.

The addition of Wharton last month was an extension of this strategy, which they can pick up again this summer with a move for James.

It would be a blow for the Blues to lose yet another academy graduate, but a deal worth in excess of £10 million could get a deal over the line.

That would be a hefty sum that the club could reinvest back into the side to help make improvements elsewhere in the team.