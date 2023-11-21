Highlights West Bromwich Albion will be hoping to secure promotion from the Championship this season after a disappointing campaign last year.

Nathan Ferguson, a former West Brom player, made the decision to leave the club at the end of last season to join Crystal Palace.

Ferguson has struggled with injuries during his time at Crystal Palace and has only made one appearance for the club in three years.

West Bromwich Albion will hope this is the season they can end their stay in the Championship.

Last season was a disappointing campaign for the Baggies, as they didn’t perform regularly enough to compete for a play-off spot.

They will hope their early-season success so far can help them become a firm fixture in the top six for the entirety of this campaign.

The Midlands side have been somewhat of an up-and-down club in recent years, with them bouncing from the Championship to the Premier League and back.

So, in that time, they have seen a lot of players come and go from the football club; some of the fans have been glad to see the backs off, and some have been disappointed to see them leave.

Defender Nathan Ferguson is one of those players to leave in recent years, and he will definitely go in the disappointed-to-leave category.

Who is Nathan Ferguson?

Ferguson is a player who came through the youth academy at West Brom, playing for the under-18s and under-21s.

The defender spent 10 years in the Baggies youth system before moving up to the first team in 2019.

The 23-year-old made just 21 first-team appearances for West Brom during his time at the club, and all of those came in the Championship in the 2019/20 season. In those appearances, Ferguson did grab one goal for the club and register a single assist.

As mentioned, Ferguson saw more action in the academy, playing 43 times for West Brom’s under-21s and 15 times for the under-18s.

Bitter West Brom exit for Nathan Ferguson

Despite just playing that one season for West Brom and only playing 21 times, Ferguson decided to pursue a new challenge at the end of that campaign.

The defender, who can play as either a full-back or a centre-back, decided to leave the Hawthorns in the summer of 2020 when his contract came to an end and join Premier League side Crystal Palace.

His exit upset and disappointed many West Brom fans, as he was one of their own and many believed he could achieve something good with the club.

Ferguson helped the Baggies achieve promotion back to the top flight in the 2019/20 season, so they would have been disappointed to see him leave and join a side they would be competing against for relegation.

How has Nathan Ferguson been getting on at Crystal Palace?

Many West Brom fans would have been disappointed to see Ferguson leave the club, as he looked like a very promising player, and it was a departure that could well come back to haunt them.

However, three years on from his exit, it looks to be a move that has disappointed Ferguson as well as Crystal Palace.

The full-back has suffered with a plague of injuries since joining the South London side, so much so that he has only made one appearance for the club in his entire three years there.

It was an eight-minute cameo for the player, where he made three passes, with 33.3% being accurate, but failed to make an impact going forward or in defence, as he got a WhoScored.com rating of 5.98.

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That appearance came in the 2021/22 season, and since then, the 23-year-old has been fighting to stay fit, as he’s played eight times over the course of three seasons in Premier League 2.

Ferguson has played 27 minutes in Premier League 2 this season, as he hopes he can make a breakthrough into the first team as he’s now in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

A lot of West Brom fans would have been annoyed at the player leaving the club when he did, and while some won’t forget that, many must look at his current situation and feel sorry for the player, as his Premier League move just hasn’t worked out for him and his career has hit somewhat of a wall.