Crystal Palace strike agreement for EFL star with 19 goal involvements, deal close to being finalised

Crystal Palace have moved a step closer to signing Michael Olise, according to The Athletic.

It’s claimed that the Eagles have triggered the player’s £8million release clause in his Reading contract and agreed personal terms with the player over a move.

The Reading starlet is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Championship after a very impressive start to life at the Madejski Stadium.

The 19-year-old emerged on the first team scene for the Royals in 2018-19 while continuing his progress in the 2019-20 season, however it was last term when he really emerged as top performer in the division.

Seven goals and 12 assists in in 44 Championship appearances made Olise one of the most productive performers in the Championship, something which has clearly led to interest from the Premier League.

Interest has also been heightened due a £8million release clause in the attacking midfielder’s contract, leading to previous interest from clubs including Leeds United.

However it’s Crystal Palace who have stolen the march after reportedly triggering that clause, meaning that Patrick Vieira is moving closer to completing a deal for the talented player.

The verdict

This is a big blow for Reading supporters.

Michael Olise is such a talent and the Royals have really enjoyed watching him strut his stuff at the Madejski Stadium since bursting onto the first team scene, but this has a feeling of inevitability about it.

There’s no doubt that the 19-year-old is a Premier League player in the making and Crystal Palace have an excellent track record of taking Championship talent and turning them into stars – just look at Ebere Eze!

This is a big chance for Olise and hopefully he can grab it with both hands and become the player that Reading fans know he can be.