Stoke City have endured another miserable season, although they will hope Mark Robins can lead a new, successful era if they stay in the Championship.

Whilst the Potters still have work to do to ensure they don’t drop to the second tier, they have made improvements since the new boss came in.

Championship Table (as of 25/2/25) Team P GD Pts 17 Portsmouth 34 -11 39 18 Oxford United 34 -11 38 19 Stoke City 33 -14 35 20 Hull City 33 -24 33 21 Cardiff City 33 -11 33 22 Plymouth Argyle 34 -15 30 23 Derby County 34 -29 29 24 Luton Town 34 -52 28

Nevertheless, the fact they’re underachieving once again means the spotlight is on many key figures at the club, and the recruitment has certainly been questioned by supporters.

Lewis Koumas attracting Crystal Palace transfer interest

However, one deal that has worked out is Lewis Koumas’ arrival from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old joined Stoke on loan in the summer, and whilst he has struggled for consistency, there’s no denying he has been one of the few bright spots at the Bet365 Stadium over the past six months.

Koumas has contributed three goals and two assists in the league, as well as impressing on occasions with his direct style and creativity in the final third.

And, his displays appear to have attracted interest, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed that Crystal Palace are monitoring Koumas ahead of the summer window.

Of course, that’s a big step up for the Welsh international considering where Stoke are right now, so FLW asked fan pundit Sam Harrison whether Koumas is capable of thriving for a club like Palace, as he discussed how the campaign has gone for the attacker.

He said: “Palace are very, very good at scouting talent at an early stage, especially in the Championship. They look and think even if he may not be a first-team starter right now, he’s going to have an impact and have a good long-term future, and I think Koumas is one of them.

“It’s his first professional loan, and he has been getting used to the Championship - it’s ruthless.

“It has been a tough one for him, and the reason I say that is that whilst he has shone, and has been one of the standout players in the squad this season. However, the relentless nature of playing week in, week out, the double headers of games in a week, and fixtures where you have to play 90 minutes, it’s difficult for Koumas. It’s difficult to maintain that quality.

“A lot of fans may agree. He has got goals and assists, but can he do more? Absolutely. Is it a stepping stone and a learning curve? Absolutely.

“With Palace, they are more than likely going to give him the opportunity, and they’re really good at identifying wingers. There’s obviously a reason why he has been sent out on loan, and why he is in the Liverpool academy, so it’s tough to criticise someone who is nearing the end of his first loan spell.

“Koumas is in a club that’s very difficult, and he has still, at times, shown glimpses of what he is made of, in what has been an injury-hit squad, where he has had to play. I think that has had an impact, and if we had the likes of Manhoef and Gallagher available, perhaps it would have pushed him a little bit more. But, he is definitely someone with the talent there.”

Koumas will finish the season with Stoke, and his immediate focus will be on trying to help the team back to winning ways when they face Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.