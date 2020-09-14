Crystal Palace step up pursuit of 17-goal EFL star

Brentford man Said Benrahma is due to meet with officials from Crystal Palace as he ponders a move to the Premier League.

Benrahma hasn’t featured in Brentford’s League Cup or Championship fixtures so far in 2020/21, with Thomas Frank remaining coy on the future of his playmaker.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (14/09, 13:12), Benrahma will now meet with officials from Crystal Palace as the Premier League club look to step up their attempts to sign the Algerian.

It’s also noted that Brentford will agree to a sale, should a club reach their valuation of the player, just as Aston Villa did in terms of Ollie Watkins.

Benrahma starred alongside Watkins in the Championship last season for Brentford, with the 25-year-old’s form helping Frank’s side into promotion contention.

In total, Benrahma scored 17 goals and provided nine assists for Brentford in 2019/20, helping the side into the play-offs. However, he couldn’t inspire them to victory at Wembley, with a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the national stadium the player’s last appearances for the Bees to date.

Frank’s side began their Championship season with a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City over the weekend.

The Verdict

It seems like Benrahma is destined for the Premier League this summer, but it’s just a matter of someone in the top-flight reaching Brentford’s valuation of the 25-year-old.

These most recent steps are encouraging and a sign that Palace are willing to part with significant funds to get their man.

For Brentford, they are embarking on a new chapter and it’s going to be interesting to see how they adapt to life without Watkins and, likely, Benrahma.

