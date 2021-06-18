Crystal Palace stance revealed as West Brom bid to overcome any hidden Valerien Ismael hurdles

Barnsley boss, Valerien Ismael, has been considered for the Crystal Palace vacancy but the Premier League side are exploring other options, leaving West Bromwich Albion free to move for the 45-year-old.

Reports have emerged this morning that West Brom are making their move to appoint Ismael, with the Baggies settling on the Barnsley boss as the man they want to succeed Sam Allardyce ahead of their Championship return.

However, there have been the wandering eyes of the Premier League taking a look at the Barnsley manager, including Crystal Palace, who Ismael played for in the 1990’s.

As per a report at The Athletic, Ismael was considered for the vacancy at Crystal Palace, but the South London club are instead looking at alternative candidates, which leaves West Brom open to swoop for the 45-year-old and pay the £2m compensation he has.

Ismael excelled in the Championship last season after taking over at Barnsley following Gerhard Struber’s exit.

He led the Tykes into play-off contention, with a stunning season leaving Barnsley fifth in the table and mixing it with the Championship’s best for a place in the Premier League.

Ultimately, Barnsley’s dream of promotion came to an end in the semi-finals, with Swansea City beating them 2-1 over two legs to reach Wembley.

The Verdict

It’s little surprise that Premier League clubs have taken an interest in Ismael. His impact last year was stunning and his stock couldn’t be higher at this stage.

However, Palace clearly have their eye on someone else, which has left the door ajar for West Brom.

They’ve had their own troubles sourcing Allardyce’s successor, but Ismael would be a good appointment for them. He’s got fresh ideas, clearly gets what it takes in the Championship and plays a decent brand of football.

It’s taken time, but West Brom might have fallen on the right man.

