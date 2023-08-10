Highlights Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto is the latest player to be linked with a move away from the club in the transfer window.

Wilfried Gnonto is the latest Leeds United player to be linked with a possible move away from the club in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

The Yorkshire outfit have already lost several first-team players, but Daniel Farke has done his best to replace them, with the club already bringing in Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram.

But the departures don’t seem to be stopping there for Farke and co. as Tyler Adams looks set to join Premier League side Chelsea in the coming days and now is a question of whether Gnonto will follow suit in a departure.

The 19-year-old has been linked with various teams since the club’s relegation to the Championship, on being Crystal Palace of the Premier League. But, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Gnonto is not on the club’s transfer list.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto’s situation at Leeds United?

The Italian attacker only signed for Leeds last summer from FC Zurich, and in his first season, Gnonto played 31 times in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

But as with many Leeds players, the 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Gnonto signed a five-year deal when he joined the club, so a year on, and he has four years remaining on that deal, but given Leeds are playing in the Championship the player’s future has become in doubt.

Gnonto started Leeds’ first game of the season against Cardiff City as he was tasked with leading the line as the club didn’t have a recognised striker available.

But the young attacker wasn’t in the matchday squad that edged past Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

This was because it was revealed by the Daily Mail, that Gnonto had asked to be left out of the squad to face the League One side, as he looked to push through a move away. But the report did state that Leeds are determined to keep hold of the 19-year-old beyond this summer transfer window.

Which teams are interested in Wilfried Gnonto?

While it appears that Crystal Palace are no longer in the running for the attacker, as reported by Alan Nixon, there is still interest remaining from the Premier League.

Everton have been a long-time admirers of the player, but it was revealed earlier this month by TEAMtalk, that Gnonto had no interest in joining the Toffees.

It was even reported that Everton had a bid of £15 million rejected by Leeds for the forward, as Sean Dyche looks to improve his attacking options.

However, according to Football Transfers, after all ready laying the groundwork for a deal, Everton are ready to go back in for Gnonto, with personal terms considered not an issue.

So, it seems while Palace have no interest in the young forward, Everton still remain keen.

What has Daniel Farke said about Wilfried Gnonto’s future at Leeds United?

After Leeds’ 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town, Daniel Farke was asked about Gnonto’s absence from the matchday squad.

He told Joe Donohue at the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Willy was not available today. No [not injured], not available.

“I can’t give you the whole picture anyhow, due to I’m not in control of this then I prefer to give you what I can say and then not to create a story or whatever. And what I can say are the facts and the fact is that he was not available.

“There will be time to make some comments to this but not currently, he was not available.”