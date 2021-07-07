This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are closing in on a move for Michael Olise, according to reports from The Athletic.

The Reading starlet has enjoyed a strong season with the Championship side after making 44 appearances for the Royals, scoring seven goals and creating 12 more in the Championship.

At 19 years of age the player looks set to step up to life in the Premier League with the Eagles said to have triggered the player’s £8million release clause.

Stepping up to life in the top flight will be a real challenge for Olise, but would the midfielder be a good signing for Patrick Vieira’s side?

Toby Wilding

I think this could be a very good signing for Palace all things considered.

Following the long list of departures at the end of last season, midfield is an area they need to strengthen this summer, and £8million for Olise is a fee they should certainly be able to afford.

Olise was hugely impressive in the Championship last season, and his seven goals and 12 assists last season highlighting the attacking threat he would add to Patrick Vieria’s side once he makes the move to Selhurst Park.

At 19-years-old, Olise also has plenty of time to improve as well, so he could be an asset to the Eagles for years to come, and having already enjoyed success with the way they plucked Ebere Eze out of the Championship last summer, you feel there will be confidence that Olise can make a similar impact this time around.

As a result, I do think that this is a season that could be worth getting excited about for those of a Palace persuasion.

Adam Jones

Wilfred Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise as attacking options in midfield is mind-blowing – and Crystal Palace should just sit back and enjoy them as all three glide across the pitch.

Speaking as a Reading fan, Olise is probably the best academy prospect the club have had alongside Gylfi Sigurdsson and Michail Antonio and could go on to even greater things if the young Frenchman can fulfil his potential.

He has an eye for a pass, is confident taking set pieces (although not all his deliveries are great), can make something happen out of nothing and plays with such maturity considering his age.

Even though the attacking midfielder is available for free next summer, Olise is still worth every penny of the reported £8m release clause and at just 19, will either excel at Selhurst Park for many years to come or will be sold for a substantial fee.

Some Reading supporters believe he would be worth around £25m without his contract expiring in 12 months, but Crystal Palace have done extremely well to sign him for a seven-figure fee and he will no doubt be value for money once he takes to the pitch in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing, may not start every game because he didn’t even do that in the Championship with Reading, but his addition will only help to add to the firepower they already have up top.

If they can bring another striker in, the Eagles could be firing next year.

Chris Thorpe

I think Olise is exactly the player that Palace need to take them to the next level.

He’s is a number 10 by trade and they have been dying to bring in a player who has the creativity to unlock the door in the final third.

He will combine well with the likes of Ebere Eze and Wilfried Zaha and is likely to start in behind the lone striker.

There is still plenty of room for him to develop his game further but I think the Premier League side have got a real gem here.

Once again they have used their exploration of the Football League market to their advantage.