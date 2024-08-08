Highlights Sheffield United have secured a loan deal for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The team's summer signings show promise for their promotion hopes, with quality replacements coming in for departing players.

They have beaten the likes of Leeds United and Hull City to Rak-Sakyi.

Sheffield United have struck an agreement to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.

This is according to Football Insider, who believe the player has now struck a "full agreement" with the Blades to join them on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

He looks set to be yet another shrewd addition for United, who are building an excellent squad in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Having finished bottom of the top-tier table at the end of last term, conceding more than 100 league goals in the process, there was clearly work to be done at Bramall Lane.

And they have managed to enjoy an excellent summer so far.

Having lost some of their long-serving first-teamers, including John Egan and Oli McBurnie, they have been able to bring in some real quality to replace them.

A takeover may not be concluded, but they have been able to sign Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore, Callum O'Hare and Harrison Burrows on permanent deals at Bramall Lane.

Harry Souttar and Alfie Gilchrist, meanwhile, have joined on loan to add some top-flight quality to their defence.

With these additions in mind, they are in a very strong position to compete for promotion during the upcoming campaign and the addition of Palace's Rak-Sakyi, who was a real asset for Charlton Athletic in League One during the 2022/23 campaign, will only help to strengthen their chances of a top-tier return.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's 2022/23 campaign at Charlton Athletic (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 15 Assists 9

Sheffield United close in on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

The Blades are thought to have struck an agreement to take Rak-Sakyi to Bramall Lane.

He is set to join United on loan, with Palace reluctant to let the 21-year-old leave Selhurst Park permanently despite an injury-hit 2023/24 season.

Paying a seven-figure fee to recruit him for the season, this isn't a cheap deal for the Blades, who are also paying his wages.

However, their willingness to fork out a fee for the wide player has allowed them to win the race ahead of the likes of Hull City, Leeds United, Queens Park Rangers and Watford, all of whom were reported to be interested in the former Charlton loanee.

Sheffield United are building a dream team at Bramall Lane

Looking at their team on paper, United are in a fairly strong position.

Their defence looks more solid with the arrivals of Gilchrist and Souttar - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Burrows thrive in the final third from left-back if he's given the chance to start regularly.

They also have some decent midfield options, with the likes of Gus Hamer and O'Hare able to be real game-changers in the middle of the park for the Blades.

There's work to be done in the goalkeeper, wing and striker areas, especially if Will Osula goes, but the addition of Moore is a real plus for them.

They still have a few weeks to bring some more additions in - and it wouldn't be a surprise if they manage to lure some other excellent players to Bramall Lane later on this month.