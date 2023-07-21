Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in signing free agent defender Chris Francis, who has received multiple offers after leaving AFC Bournemouth.

Sheffield United, Charlton, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday have all been linked with the defender.

The 20-year-old is still a free agent.

Crystal Palace have joined the race to secure the signature of defender Chris Francis, according to Alan Nixon.

The central defender is a free agent after leaving AFC Bournemouth and even though he wasn't kept on at the Vitality Stadium, there hasn't been a shortage of interest in him.

However, the 20-year-old is yet to be tied down to a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and he will surely be keen to commit his future to a club in the near future.

Palace could be the team that he goes to, with Roy Hodgson looking to strengthen his side ahead of the new season, although it remains to be seen whether he would be part of the Eagles' first-team plans for the upcoming season.

Who else is in the race for Chris Francis?

He was training with Sheffield United and had gone to Portugal on their pre-season tour, with manager Paul Heckingbottom believed to have been keen to hand him a deal if he had stayed longer.

However, the player has left the Blades' camp since then and this is a potential boost for others in the race.

Charlton have also taken him on trial previously, whilst Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool both reportedly hold an interest in him.

Although the Seasiders may be able to give him more game time than others because they are in an inferior division, the fact they are in a lower league than others could potentially put them at a disadvantage in this race.

The Owls, meanwhile, could benefit from having more options in their team and this is why they may be keen to win the race for the 20-year-old.

Should Chris Francis seal a move to Sheffield Wednesday?

Xisco Munoz may decide to make the switch to a back four for the new season but even if he does, they could benefit from having another option or two in central defence.

Liam Palmer may return to a right-back rule and Reece James may operate on the left-hand side in a back four, leaving them with Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe and Ciaran Brennan as options at the back.

Following the Owls' return to the Championship, it wouldn't be a huge shock if Brennan was offloaded because he spent last season in League One.

If he does leave, two more signings in this department will probably be needed and Francis could be a good squad option to have.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 20-year-old is happy playing a potentially small role because if he isn't, he may decide against making the move to Hillsborough.

Under a manager who has won promotion from the second tier before, with Watford, the Owls could enjoy a reasonably successful season.

But a move to Palace could potentially be more tempting because they are a Premier League side and could probably offer the 20-year-old a better salary than the South Yorkshire outfit can.

But if Xisco's side can offer the defender a clear pathway to the first team and promise him a decent amount of senior minutes, they will give themselves a chance of winning this race.